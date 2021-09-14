Thumbies Launches New Line of Print-Engraved Cigar Cutters

Thumbies Keepsakes Thumbies Viper Cigar Cutter - Hand Personalization Thumbies Deception Cigar Cutter - Pet Nose Personalization

Thumbies’ New Viper and Deception Cigar Cutters add personality to utility with engraved prints from pets and loved ones.

WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thumbies® Inc., the creator of one-of-a-kind keepsake jewelry and accessories, has launched a unique new way to carry the memory of a loved one. The skilled artisans in Thumbies’ manufacturing facility can now transform two premium cigar cutters into a personal tribute to a precious individual.

“Many customers and funeral industry partners have expressed interest in personalized cigar cutters as a unique way to remember their loved ones while mourning their loss,” says Thumbies President Wayne Read. “We believe this new addition to our customizable keepsake collection will help provide comfort while also offering some functional use.”

Thumbies' new line of cigar cutters includes two variations – the Viper and the Deception. The Viper Cigar Cutter has a sleek design that contains a 64-ring gauge and a spring-loaded, v-cut blade. While the Deception Cigar Cutter has a more classic style, with a 62-ring gauge and dual serrated blades. Each Thumbies cigar cutter is personalized by embedding the print of a client’s loved one (fingerprint, handprint, footprint) or pet (paw print, nose print) within the metal casing using Thumbies’ signature engraving method. Clients can personalize their cigar cutter even further with two lines of engraved text for a short message to accompany their engraved print.

The Viper Cigar Cutter is available for $185, and the Deception Cigar Cutter is available for $175. But through September 30th, customers can save 10% off both options. For more information about all Thumbies keepsake jewelry and accessories, visit thumbies.com.

About Thumbies

Established in 1998, Thumbies is the original fingerprint keepsake provider. To this day, Thumbies remains the industry leader in quality and selection, with products celebrating people and pets (Buddies Pet Keepsakes®) and paying tribute to those that have passed away with Phoenix Collection® cremation keepsakes. Thumbies’ unique creation process combines art with cutting-edge technology, making them the only keepsake provider to create 100% custom, made-to-order keepsakes.

