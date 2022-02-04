Matthew Thogersen, P.E, Astoria, Queens, NY Employee of D&B Engineers and Architects Earns Professional Engineer License

Pictured is Matthew Thogersen of Astoria, Queens, NY, an Associate with D&B Engineers and Architects who recently earned his Professional Engineer (P.E.) license, earning the engineering industry’s highest standard of competence which represents a symbol

WOODBURY, NEW YORK, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading engineering and consulting organization headquartered in Woodbury, NY, specializing in wastewater, water supply, construction management, architecture, solid waste and civil and environmental engineering, has announced that Matthew Thogersen, P.E, of Astoria, Queens, NY, has earned his Professional Engineer (P.E.) license.

In receiving his P.E. license, Mr. Thogersen has earned the engineering industry’s highest standard of competence, representing a symbol of achievement and an assurance of quality. To earn a P.E. license, an individual must complete a four-year college degree, work under a Professional Engineer for at least four years, pass two intensive competency exams and receive a license from the New York State licensure board. Only licensed engineers may prepare, sign, seal and submit engineering plans with drawings to a public authority for approval or seal engineering work for public and private clients. P.E. licensure also means that engineers bear the responsibility for their work as well as for the lives affected by that work while holding themselves to high ethical standards of practice.

D&B Engineers and Architects Senior Vice President Joseph H. Marturano commented, “Mr. Thogersen continues to reflect D&B Engineers and Architects’ focus on total client satisfaction and our high level of engineering excellence. By earning his P.E. license, he has further demonstrated his commitment to the engineering profession and to the clients he serves.”

Mr. Thogersen, P.E. joined D&B Engineers and Architects in 2013 and is currently an Associate working at the company’s Woodbury, NY office in its Wastewater Division where he is actively involved with the design and construction management of Wastewater Infrastructure projects. Mr. Thogersen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo. He is a member of the New York Water Environment Association (NYWEA) and is also President of the Metropolitan Section Long Island Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For over 56 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable and cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s experts work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management and drinking water quality issues. The firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.