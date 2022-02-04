Submit Release
F&G instructor-led hunter education courses are now available

Idaho Fish and Game’s hunter education program is resuming classroom courses throughout the state. These courses are led by a certified hunter education instructor who teaches the course material, answers questions and allows students to have hands-on training with non-firing guns, as well as some opportunities for shooting actual firearms. Anyone who successfully completes the course will earn his/her hunter education certification and can buy a hunting license.

“We’ve heard from students and parents who want the classroom experience, and we have taken measures to make sure that we can provide these courses safely,” said Hunter and Angler Recruitment Manager, Brenda Beckley. “I think that everyone is recognizing they spend a lot of time online, and having this hands-on learning again really fits with what people want right now.”

While online hunter education courses have increased in popularity because of their flexibility, classroom courses are recommended for those new to hunting, firearms handling and anyone looking to become a safe, legal and effective hunter.

To see a full list of courses being offered, check out Fish and Game’s upcoming hunter education events page. If you do not see a class in your area, please call your local Fish and Game regional office.

If a class is full, wait list options are also available. If a seat becomes available, students have the opportunity to register. If students have already signed up for an online hunter education course, but have not completed it, they can still sign up and participate in an instructor-led course. 

Successfully completing hunter education is required for Idaho hunters who were born on or after Jan. 1, 1975.

