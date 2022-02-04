Public Health Officials Announce 60,389 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 4 - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 60,389 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 608 deaths since January 28, 2022. The number of cases reported this week (60,389) is less than half as many reported during the previous week (123,812).

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,957,563 cases, including 31,296 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since January 28, 2022, laboratories have reported 1,047,216 specimens for a total of 51,846,053. As of last night, 3,135 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 546 patients were in the ICU and 314 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 28 - February 3, 2022 is 5.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 28 - February 3, 2022 is 8.0%.

A total of 20,623,484 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,626 doses. Since January 28, 2022, 200,384 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois' total population, more than 75% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 47% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.