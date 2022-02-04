Cash 4 Players Get a $320,000 Payday

Powerball jackpot reaches $137 million; Mega Millions grows to $22 million; Mississippi Match 5 soars to $384,000

JACKSON, MISS. – Lottery officials are expecting a busy day at their headquarters as 78 Cash 4 players claim their $320,000 in combined winnings from last night’s drawing with the winning combination of 6-6-6-6.

Launched Jan. 10, 2022, Cash 4 is the newest draw-style game from the Mississippi Lottery. The big payout is on the heels of a $1 million payout on Monday from the Jan. 28 Mega Millions® drawing.

Last night’s drawing resulted in 50 top prize-winning $1 tickets, each worth $5,000, and 28 $0.50 tickets, each winning $2,500.

Meanwhile, the jackpots in other draw games continue to gain momentum, led by Saturday’s Powerball® drawing reaching $137 million. Friday’s Mega Millions® drawing is now up to $22 million, while the jackpot for tomorrow night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $384,000.

The Mississippi Lottery also debuted three new scratch-off games Tuesday, including a $5 Wheel of Fortune® ticket, based on the long-running game show. The top prize in the Wheel of Fortune game is $100,000, and the game includes five “Winner’s Choice™” prizes.

The other games released for play Tuesday include the $3 Bingo game and the $2 Lucky Shamrock, with top prizes of $30,000 and $20,000, respectively.

For more information on any of the Mississippi Lottery draw-style or scratch-off games, go to www.mslotteryhome.com.

