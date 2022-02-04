Mattress Warehouse To Provide Better Sleep for Barnegat, NJ, Residents
EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with its commitment to providing better sleep for all, Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Barnegat, N.J.
Mattress Warehouse of Barnegat, located at 905 W. Bay Ave., located near the Barnegat Township Police Department and the Barnegat Skatepark, is open seven days a week to meet individual sleep needs.
While many retailers are facing supply chain issues and significant delivery delays, Mattress Warehouse of Barnegat is confident in its inventory levels, offering next-day delivery to its customers.
The convenience doesn’t stop with quick delivery. The sleep experts at Mattress Warehouse of Barnegat know shopping for a new mattress can feel like a tremendous hassle. The residents of Barnegat can rest easy knowing Mattress Warehouse has them covered. With its patented diagnostic sleep system known as bedMATCH®, customers can find out exactly the right mattress for them in as little as three minutes.
All Mattress Warehouse stores carry the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Beautyrest, Cheswick Manor, Casper, Nectar, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Each store also carries a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, and others.
About Mattress Warehouse: Founded in 1989 and based in Fredrick, Maryland, Mattress Warehouse is a leading independent retailer of mattresses with over 300 retail locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The Company maintains active relationships with all of the leading mattress manufacturers to provide customers with the broadest offering of products and best possible solutions to help facilitate higher quality sleep. For more information, please visit: Mattress Warehouse.
