Duro-Last® , Inc. Honors Coryell Roofing with Golden Eagle Award
We attribute our accomplishments both to our strong relationship with Duro-Last and to the dedication of our entire team at Coryell Roofing.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duro-Last, Inc. honored Coryell Roofing, a Duro-Last Platinum Contractor, during their National Sales Seminar held January 16th – 19th, 2022, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Duro-Last presented Coryell Roofing with the Golden Eagle Award for outstanding achievement in quality workmanship, customer satisfaction, and 2021 sales excellence. Duro-Last recognized outstanding achievement in quality workmanship, customer satisfaction, which honors contractors who achieve more than $5 million in sales excellence.
— Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing
"Coryell Roofing continually demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to high-quality workmanship and customer service," said Duro-Last Chairman of the Board Jack Burt. "All of us at Duro-Last recognize the hard work and commitment that our dedicated network of authorized contractors has provided over the years. Coryell Roofing has consistently gone above and beyond for its high-quality work and integrity customers. We are proud to work with such a professional team and are excited to see what they accomplish in the next year."
"We accept the Golden Eagle award with honor and excitement," said Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing. "We are thrilled about the growth of our business and our ability to effectively meet all of our customers' needs. We attribute our accomplishments both to our strong relationship with Duro-Last and to the dedication of our entire team at Coryell Roofing. We are confident that the years ahead will continue to be successful ones for our business."
Duro-Last, Inc. Known as the "World's Best Roof ®", Duro-Last ®, Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated, thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems. Factory-controlled custom fabrication can eliminate up to 85% of field seams, resulting in lower on-site labor costs and easier installation. Duro-Last's roofing systems are sustainable and highly durable. Over two billion square feet of Duro-Last membrane has been installed throughout North America. Duro-Last is headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan with additional manufacturing facilities in Grants Pass, Oregon; Jackson, Mississippi; Sigourney, Iowa; Carrollton, Texas; and Ludlow, Massachusetts. For more information on Duro-Last, call 800-248-0280 or visit www.duro-last.com.
Coryell Roofing is a commercial roofing company servicing the states of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Texas. They can advise on the best solution, whether a client needs a complete roof replacement, a metal roof retrofit, or an alternative repair method. Coryell provides their services to churches, businesses, and of course, schools. For more information on Coryell Roofing, call (866) 858-2081 or visit www.coryellroofing.com.
