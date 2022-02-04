Submit Release
PSC Customer Service Hearings Set for Environmental Utilities, LLC

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of Environmental Utilities, LLC (Environmental) to participate in customer service hearings on the utility’s application for an original certificate to provide wastewater service in Charlotte County. The hearings, scheduled on Tuesday, February 8 and Wednesday February 9 in Venice, allow potential customers to provide public comment on Environmental’s request.

Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s application filed on October 13, 2020. The proposed service area includes the barrier islands of Little Gasparilla Island, Don Pedro Island, and Knight Island.

Service hearings are scheduled for the following times and location:

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 6:00 p.m. RL Anderson Administration Center 4000 S Tamiami Trail Venice, FL 34293

and

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 9:30 a.m.  RL Anderson Administration Center 4000 S Tamiami Trail Venice, FL 34293

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

