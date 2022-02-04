PSC Customer Service Hearings Set for Environmental Utilities, LLC

TALLAHASSEE —
The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of Environmental Utilities, LLC (Environmental) to participate in customer service hearings on the utility’s application for an original certificate to provide wastewater service in Charlotte County. The hearings, scheduled on Tuesday, February 8 and Wednesday February 9 in Venice, allow potential customers to provide public comment on Environmental’s request.
Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s application filed on October 13, 2020. The proposed service area includes the barrier islands of Little Gasparilla Island, Don Pedro Island, and Knight Island.
Service hearings are scheduled for the following times and location:
Tuesday, February 8, 20226:00 p.m.
RL Anderson Administration Center
4000 S Tamiami Trail
Venice, FL 34293
and
Wednesday, February 9, 20229:30 a.m.
RL Anderson Administration Center
4000 S Tamiami Trail
Venice, FL 34293
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.