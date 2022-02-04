From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

Friday’s storm has ushered in a wintry mix that has led to more than ten crashes on the Turnpike since 6:00 a.m. on February 4, 2022. Troopers are responding to one crash after another on the Turnpike. Troopers say people are driving too fast for road conditions. Fortunately there have been no injuries.

The tractor trailer pictured in the attachment was heading south on the Turnpike in York when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed and road conditions. The truck first struck the center guardrail causing the rear of the truck to swing and strike the shoulder guardrail. The truck then came to rest in the center of the road blocking all three lanes. The York Fire Department responded to the crash for loss of motor oil on the road. The driver was not injured. No summons was issued.

The Maine State Police and the Bureau of Highway Safety urge drivers to slow down if travel is necessary.