CXC Global Announces Partnership with APSCo Outsource

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CXC Global Emea and APSCo Outsource announced today that CXC has become a trusted partner with the trade association.

The partnership brings together a leader in payroll and compliance for outsourced work in CXC with a trade body that truly understands the differences between staffing and recruitment outsourcing in APSCo Outsource.

"We are delighted to become a trusted partner of APSCo Outsource. APSCo Outsource play a valuable role in improving governance, awareness and education in relation to the Outsourced Sector,” said Connor Heaney Managing Director of CXC EMEA. “We are very impressed with the work Outsource have already done at Government Level and we look forward to playing a significant part in the continued development of the sector. We are very pleased to be working with many of our peers in EMEA to shape the future of the outsourced sector. Exciting times ahead for a growing and constantly innovating sector."

CXC Global Emea is an extension to HR and Procurement functions, taking responsibility for the entire contingent workforce. While managing visibility, cost and control, we also enable a talent first approach – including access to new and known talent and improving the engagement and performance of the workforce.

APSCo Outsource act as the collective voice of the outsourcing market to lobby government on the impact of legislation and policy on the sector; create a peer-to-peer network to debate, discuss and share knowledge, produce research specific to the outsourcing market and provide a trusted badge of quality which will be recognised by end user clients as best in class.