Interventional Cardiology Innovation Projected to Drive Global Market Value

Imaging technologies are becoming more efficient at diagnosing cardiovascular diseases, this innovation minimizes the need for secondary procedures and provides faster results to those affected.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global interventional cardiology market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. Despite a long-term trend of strong unit sales due to the prevalence of heart disease , COVID-19 had a negative impact on the interventional cardiology market largely caused by mass cancellations of non-urgent operations, including some surgeries for people with heart conditions. As a result, every region globally experienced low numbers for angiographies and angioplasties in 2020.

According to iData's Global Report for Interventional Cardiology, the global market covering 70 countries and 7 regions, was greatly affected by COVID-19. The pandemic resulted in a market decrease of 20% from 2019, reaching a valuation of $11.1 billion in 2020. However, the interventional cardiology market started to recover in 2021, and is expected to continue on a positive trajectory of growth to reach an astonishing $16.2 billion by 2027. This report includes procedure volume, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes market analysis on coronary stents, coronary balloon catheters, balloon-inflation devices, interventional coronary catheters, interventional coronary guidewires, coronary embolic protection devices, coronary atherectomy devices, introducer sheaths, coronary vascular closure devices (VCD), diagnostic coronary catheters & guidewires, coronary intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), and coronary optical coherency tomography.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Boston Scientific, Abbott Vascular, and Medtronic are the top three market share leaders. Boston Scientific was the leading competitor in the global market for interventional cardiology due to its presence in the coronary balloon catheter, coronary embolic protection device, and coronary atherectomy device market.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

