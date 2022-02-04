Kim’C Market’s Exclusive Korean Rice Cakes Find Way to American Doorsteps

Kim'C Market Five Colored Natural Korean Rice Cake Natural Korean Rice Cake 합 오동나무 세트

Check out the uniquely colored all natural Korean rice cakes at Kim’C Market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korean cuisine is famous for its blast of flavors, from sweet to savory and everything in between. Korean rice cakes are as popular as other authentic Korean dishes like Kimchi and Korean BBQ. Rice cake is essential at every Korean festival or celebration. A typical Korean grocery market offers varieties of rice cakes including Tteokbokki, the famously spicy rice cake. Getting Korean rice cakes can be a challenge in America unless you physically go to brick-and-mortar Korean supermarkets. Getting natural or high quality rice cakes is obviously even harder. Kim’C Market’s latest signature offering overcomes these problems. They make fresh rice cakes and deliver them to your door in America.

Kim’C Market’s delicious Korean rice cakes are made of their freshly milled, single-origin rice and natural ingredients. Kim’C Market has been known for letting customers customize its premium rice from Korea. Customers can choose a rice variety, weight, and milling rate. Then the store mills and packs the rice with the milling date, so customers can enjoy the high quality, single origin rice always fresh. The rice cake dough is made of that freshly milled rice.

Kim’C Market's Five Colored Natural Rice Cake

The signature rice cakes from Kim’C Market have five attractive colors - white, pink, yellow, green and purple. Sometimes black. They are made by grinding healthy and natural ingredients of not only rice, but also beet (pink), pumpkin (yellow), mugwort (sometimes mulberry), and purple sweet potato (purple). The mix of black rice and white rice will produce black color. No sugar added. No preservatives. It’s different from the common white rice cakes made of undated mixed rice that already had lost the distinctive rice aroma. Kim’C Market’s five-colored rice cakes are perfect with a piping hot soup with umami and available in unique shapes. The online store also features authentic Korean sweet rice cakes and savory options.

Unique and natural-colored rice cakes

These fresh rice cakes by Kim’C Market showcase a blast of colors. The white, pink, yellow, blue, and green colored Korean rice cakes Experts at the online store grind these natural ingredients and add them to the rice dough. The final output is a colorful range of 100 percent natural rice cakes.

Typical Korean spicy rice cakes are available in thick cylindrical shapes or sticks. However, these are chewier and require a longer time to cook. Kim’C Market's colored rice cakes are steamed and sliced into small disks of tteok (meaning rice cake) and make the cooking process quick. These are then vacuum-packed and sent to the doorstep.

What makes Kim’C Market rice cakes different?

Nutrition and quality are two prominent aspects of any product at Kim’C Market. The high-end Korean food store uses only single-origin rice sources from farms in Korea. All rice varieties are directly obtained from the Korean farms, ensuring an authentic farm-to-table experience. Moreover, these rice cakes do not use artificial sweeteners, sugar, or preservatives.

What more? Exclusive rice cake gifting range

The online grocery store strives to offer authentic Korean food. However, the company also ensures your dear ones in Korea receive your love on special occasions. The Korean food store provides Korean rice cake gifting packs, for those who cannot meet their loved ones in person.

The authentic gifting selection features Korean sweet rice cakes and savory rice cakes. Apart from these two prime offerings, the company also offers a DIY honey rice cake-making kit for Korean food lovers and cooking enthusiasts.

Are you searching for traditional Korean rice cakes?

No more searches like 'Korean rice cakes near me' or 'where to buy Korean rice cakes.' Kim’C Market, an online Korean grocery store, features an extensive list of Korean spicy rice cakes and honey rice cakes. These rice cakes are made from high-quality single-origin rice and do not contain artificial colors or flavors. Customers can now get these Korean rice cakes in color varieties delivered right to their doorstep in the U.S. For more information, visit www.kimcmarket.com.

The team at Kim’C Market is always looking for ways to elevate the dining experience for Korean food lovers. They have an extensive gifting range involving premium snacks and traditional cookware and dinnerware. The latest rice cake offered by the store is one more latest addition.

Tteok or Korean rice cakes are made from Korean white rice dough. The company uses high-quality, single-origin, freshly milled rice. Kim’C Market directly imports the rice from farmers.

For regular updates, follow Kim'C Market online on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kimcmarket/