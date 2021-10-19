Getting Traditional Korean Kimchi at Your Doorstep is Now Easy

Kim'C Market kimchi Cabbage kimchi Young Radish Kimchi Mustard Leaf Kimchi

Online Korean grocery stores like Kim’C Market introduce premium Korean kimchi range to American households.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding authentic Korean edibles in America has been a common issue among Korean food lovers. In Particular, dishes like Kimchi are hard to find. Kimchi is a commonly used Korean side dish made of pickled vegetables. It is widely used in the preparation of stews and noodles or can be consumed alone. Kimchi recipes vary according to preference.

The popular kimchi Korean food is often only available in specialized Asian food markets. However, it often does not guarantee the traditional Korean Kimchi flavor. To resolve the common concern of where to buy kimchi that is rich in quality, Kim’C Market has recently introduced a new line of premium Korean kimchi to expand its food range.

This premium kimchi Korean food range has been sourced from Korea’s famous kimchi manufacturer, HaeDamChon. After production, HaeDamChon’s kimchi is shipped from Jeollanam-do in Korea directly to your doorstep. Kim’C Market delivers based on pre-orders, thus ensuring you receive fresh, clean, and premium quality food.

The range includes many varieties of single-vegetable kimchi:

Cabbage Kimchi:

This kimchi type is a favorite among Korean food lovers. The cabbage kimchi is a HaeDamChon specialty. It includes locally-sourced cabbage and Shinan salt combined with the company’s famous kimchi sauce.

Young Radish Kimchi:

Also known as ponytail radish kimchi, this type has a unique taste and smooth texture. Ponytail radishes are pickled in brine for almost three years to get rid of their bitter taste. These radishes are then combined with the special kimchi sauce.

Scallion Kimchi:

The scallion kimchi is deliciously spicy. The handmade scallion kimchi has fresh scallops in HaeDamChon’s specially blended sauce. The red chili pepper powder and rice starch deliver a rich taste.

Cubed Radish Kimchi:

This radish kimchi is one of the best ways to enjoy crunchy radishes. The organically-sourced radishes, marinated in the HaeDamChon kimchi sauce, offer a tangy and spicy experience.

Mustard Leaf Kimchi:

Sourced from Yeosu, mustard leaf kimchi has spicy mustard leaves combined with the in-house kimchi sauce. Mustard leaf kimchi is among the rarest kimchi types in the U.S.

The collaboration of Kim’C Market and HaeDamChon has made it possible to buy kimchi, like the Jeolla-do, in America. HaeDamChon is a well-known Korean manufacturer of Jeolla-do kimchi made from all-natural Korean food. Ingredients like the Korean pear are sourced from Naju, while garlic and ginger are respectively harvested from Euisung and Taean. These quality ingredients deliver a regional flavor to the kimchi.

Expressing his thoughts on the Jeolla-do style kimchi, founder Ryan Kim says, “Jeolla-do, the southern region of Korea, is popular for a variety of ingredients like salty fish and fish sauce... fish broth is added to elevate umami-ness to kimchi. This kimchi style is possible by the abundance of access to seafood from the Southern Sea and fresh vegetables in the warmer weather in the province.”

Kim’C Market believes authentic food requires 100% locally sourced elements, including handmade kimchi from HaeDamChon. Their sauces are fermented in-house after sourcing the seafood. HaeDamChon’s authenticity and commitment to deliver quality has led to a successful collaboration between HaeDamChon and Kim’C Market.

About Kim’C Market

Kim’C Market delivers food and ingredients to elevate the Korean culinary experience in the United States. Kim’C Market’s food suppliers offer ingredients and cuisines sourced from the best places in Korea.

The Korean online grocery store is dedicated to offering a variety of delicious and healthy Korean food items. The all-natural food supply chain is a hit in the U.S. for its premium quality. Kim’C Market’s Korean food selections involve traditional sauces and seasonings, steaks, rice, and baby foods and more. Explore the entire Korean food range by visiting http://www.kimcmarket.com/ website today.

For regular updates, follow Kim'C Market online on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kimcmarket/