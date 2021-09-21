Celebrate Korean Thanksgiving (Chuseok) with Korean Food and Gifting Range

Kim'C Market FRUIT BASKET HANWOO SET HAAP RED GINSENG TABLET

Gift your loved ones Hanwoo Sets, Fruit Baskets, and Special Rice Cakes for Chuseok 2021 and make celebrations special with Kim’C Market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuseok or Korean Thanksgiving is a time for celebration with family and friends. This Korean harvest festival takes place during mid-August every year. It is the day when the families thank their forefathers for the abundant harvest. The traditional celebration involves the charye ceremony, where everyone enjoys Chuseok food prepared from freshly harvested fruits and rice.

This year Korean Thanksgiving will occur on September 21, 2021. Usually, Koreans visit their ancestral homes during this harvest festival. This year everyone is looking forward to a splendid celebration as the pandemic has eased a bit. However, with travel restrictions and other factors traveling might still seem impossible. In such situations, gifting has become an essential factor. Since people still cannot be with their loved ones like in early times, they look for meaningful gifts to send home.

Modern-day Korean gifting is dominant with traditional Korean foods for relatives, friends, and colleagues. Popular gifting ideas involve Korean snacks, fruit baskets, beef, desserts, and gift sets. This year as well, people are looking online for a unique gifting range for Chuseok. As gift cards and coupons populate the internet, Kim’C Market is all set to feature a humble gift offering for the Korean Mid-Autumn Festival.

Thoughtfully curated by the Kim’C Market team, the online Korean market’s gifting range includes Fruit Baskets, Hanwoo Sets, Rice Cake, and more. Those away from home can send these traditional gifts to their loved ones based in Korea. The Gift to Korea category by Kim’C Market will feature premium foods with high-quality premium ingredients decorated in elaborate packaging.

Customers can select Sulsung Farm Hanwoo sets, Hyundai Department Store Group Fruits and Gulbi sets, HAAP rice cakes, and organic and premium Mixed Fruit Gift sets. All these gifts are available on a pre-order basis, so they reach the loved ones on time for Chuseok.

Those looking to celebrate Korean Thanksgiving in the U.S. can do so by ordering Korean groceries and snacks from Kim’C Market. The grocery delivery chain provides 20 to 50% discounts on select categories, making the celebrations merry.

Explore from a wide range of snacking options like flavored bites of premium quality berries and nuts. Other Korean snacks also involve jujube, rice sticks, juices, and more.

Korean Thanksgiving celebrations in the U.S. would be incomplete without authentic Chuseok food. A perfect home-cooked meal requires essential Korean ingredients. Along with snacks Kim’C Market will also offer Korean sauces, condiments, and grain syrups.

Since rice is an essential part of any Korean meal, the supermarket will also provide Korean rice at low prices. The supermarket delivers freshly milled rice to U.S. doorsteps. Buyers can select the milling rate as per their requirements, making it highly customized. The grocery store is providing more than 35% off on its premium rice range.

Those looking for a hearty meal in the comfort of their homes can also check the ready-to-eat meals. Readymade porridge and soups can pair perfectly with a hot bowl of steamed rice.

Apart from the grocery and snack range, Kim’C Market also features a Kitchenware range created by well-known artisans and artists. The cookware and dinnerware series compliment Korean cooking techniques and food, making the celebration complete.

