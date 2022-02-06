Healthcare Mobility Solutions market to reach USD 1006.38 billion by 2030, Type, Application, Risk Category and Region

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market to surpass USD 1006.38 bn by 2030 from USD 82.87 bn in 2020 at a CAGR of 28.36% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Healthcare Mobility Solutions market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 1006.38 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 28.36% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Because of the rising need for high-quality healthcare services, the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market has seen rapid expansion. Other factors predicted to boost the target market's growth include technological advancements in mHealth devices and rising awareness about illness diagnosis and prognosis.

“The market is expected to expand due to an increase in the use of connected healthcare equipment and wearable medical gadgets that allow for simple communication between healthcare professionals and patients.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions: Key Players

• Omron Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Philips Healthcare

• AT&T, Inc

• Cerner Corporation

• Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• McKesson Corporation

• SAP SE

The healthcare sector began focusing on digital solutions that not only improved the hospital patient experience but also made it simpler to get health information. Healthcare Mobility Solutions make use of mobile applications to deliver the best possible healthcare to patients. The Healthcare Mobility Solutions assist patients in conveniently transferring their healthcare reports and data to healthcare professionals and receiving treatment for their ailments. This saves time and money by lowering the overall cost of healthcare. The patient may use these applications to keep track of their heart rate, blood sugar level, and other health-related activities. The development of a mobile application allows individuals in the hospital to interact and cooperate right away by text, email, or video chat, which helps to sort and speed up treatment. Furthermore, exceptional healthcare applications such as MediCall enable for rapid conversation, diagnosis, and prescription from a physician through video conference in faraway locations.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Products and Services into Mobile Devices, Mobile Applications, Enterprise Mobility Platforms. By Application into Enterprise Solutions, mHealth Applications. By End User into Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Patients. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Segments:

By-Products and Services

• Mobile Devices

• Mobile Applications

• Enterprise Mobility Platforms

By Application

• Enterprise Solutions

• Patient Care Management

• Operations Management

• Workforce Management

• mHealth Applications

By End-User

• Healthcare Payers

• Healthcare Providers

• Patients

