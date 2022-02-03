Submit Release
Senate Bill 1051 Printer's Number 1369

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1369

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1051

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, FONTANA, KANE, GEBHARD, CAPPELLETTI,

KEARNEY, YUDICHAK, SCHWANK, COSTA, VOGEL AND L. WILLIAMS,

FEBRUARY 3, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in turnpike, further providing for

annual hearing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8121 of Title 74 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 8121. Annual hearing and report.

(a) Public hearing.--Upon request, at least one commission

member shall testify at a public hearing before the

Appropriations Committee of the Senate and the Appropriations

Committee of the House of Representatives each year to present

information on turnpike operations and coordination with other

State agencies.

(b) Re ports to General Assembly.--No later than September 1,

2022, and each September 1 thereafter, the commission shall

submit a report to the General Assembly summarizing toll

revenues that are collected and uncollected, and projected to be

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

