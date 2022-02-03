Senate Bill 1051 Printer's Number 1369
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1369
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1051
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, FONTANA, KANE, GEBHARD, CAPPELLETTI,
KEARNEY, YUDICHAK, SCHWANK, COSTA, VOGEL AND L. WILLIAMS,
FEBRUARY 3, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in turnpike, further providing for
annual hearing.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8121 of Title 74 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 8121. Annual hearing and report.
(a) Public hearing.--Upon request, at least one commission
member shall testify at a public hearing before the
Appropriations Committee of the Senate and the Appropriations
Committee of the House of Representatives each year to present
information on turnpike operations and coordination with other
State agencies.
(b) Re ports to General Assembly.--No later than September 1,
2022, and each September 1 thereafter, the commission shall
submit a report to the General Assembly summarizing toll
revenues that are collected and uncollected, and projected to be
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18