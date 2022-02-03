Senate Bill 1053 Printer's Number 1368
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1368
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1053
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, MARTIN, FONTANA, KEARNEY, KANE, MENSCH AND
COSTA, FEBRUARY 3, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in turnpike, further providing for
definitions and for electronic toll collection.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "electronic toll collection" in
section 8102 of Title 74 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended and the section is amended by adding
definitions to read:
§ 8102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Account processor." A third-party organization that
processes accounts and transactions through electronic funds
transfer for the payment of tolls on behalf of an operator of a
vehicle and the commission.
"Alternative electronic payment options." The payment of
