Senate Bill 1053 Printer's Number 1368

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1368

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1053

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, MARTIN, FONTANA, KEARNEY, KANE, MENSCH AND

COSTA, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in turnpike, further providing for

definitions and for electronic toll collection.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "electronic toll collection" in

section 8102 of Title 74 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended and the section is amended by adding

definitions to read:

§ 8102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Account processor." A third-party organization that

processes accounts and transactions through electronic funds

transfer for the payment of tolls on behalf of an operator of a

vehicle and the commission.

"Alternative electronic payment options." The payment of

