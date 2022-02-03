Senate Resolution 88 Printer's Number 1370

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1370

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

88

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS,

BROWNE, COMITTA, CORMAN, COSTA, DUSH, GORDNER, HUTCHINSON,

MARTIN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL AND J. WARD, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of February 20 through 26, 2022, as "FFA

Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Future Farmers of America, now the National FFA

Organization (FFA), has grown from its agricultural beginnings

into a broad-spectrum leadership incubator; and

WHEREAS, The FFA creed expresses belief in the future of

agriculture with the following portion of its creed: "with a

faith born not of words but of deeds"; and

WHEREAS, In accordance with the FFA motto, members serve

their chapter, community and country by cultivating friendships

and planting new ideas and seeds of hope wherever they go:

"Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to

Serve"; and

WHEREAS, FFA in the 21st century welcomes young women and

young men with diverse backgrounds, and FFA membership has

reached an all-time record high; and

WHEREAS, More than 735,000 FFA members from 50 states and

