Senate Bill 1052 Printer's Number 1371

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Authorized telecommunications device." The term includes

any device which permits, at a minimum, audio communication

between individuals.

"Emergency." A disaster emergency declared under 35 Pa.C.S.

§ 7301 (relating to general authority of Governor) or 7501

(relating to general authority of political subdivisions) that

directly impacts a municipality's ability to provide services or

hold a regular or special meeting of the governing body of the

municipality.

Section 3. Section 1122 of Title 53 is amended to read:

§ 1122. Establishment and designation.

Whenever, due to an emergency [resulting from the effects of

enemy attack or the anticipated effects of a threatened enemy

attack, it becomes imprudent, inexpedient or impossible to

conduct the affairs of local government at the regular or usual

place, the governing body of each political subdivision of this

Commonwealth may meet at any place within or without the

territorial limits of the political subdivision.] it is unsafe,

hazardous to human health or impossible to conduct a regular or

special meeting at the location where the municipality's

meetings are regularly held, the governing body of each

municipality of this Commonwealth may meet at any place within

the territorial limits of the municipality, within the

territorial limits of an adjacent municipality or another

location as near the municipality as practical. The meeting may

be held on the call of the presiding officer or any two members

of the governing body and shall proceed to establish and

designate, by ordinance, resolution or other manner, alternate

20220SB1052PN1371 - 2 -

