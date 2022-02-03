Senate Bill 1052 Printer's Number 1371
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Authorized telecommunications device." The term includes
any device which permits, at a minimum, audio communication
between individuals.
"Emergency." A disaster emergency declared under 35 Pa.C.S.
§ 7301 (relating to general authority of Governor) or 7501
(relating to general authority of political subdivisions) that
directly impacts a municipality's ability to provide services or
hold a regular or special meeting of the governing body of the
municipality.
Section 3. Section 1122 of Title 53 is amended to read:
§ 1122. Establishment and designation.
Whenever, due to an emergency [resulting from the effects of
enemy attack or the anticipated effects of a threatened enemy
attack, it becomes imprudent, inexpedient or impossible to
conduct the affairs of local government at the regular or usual
place, the governing body of each political subdivision of this
Commonwealth may meet at any place within or without the
territorial limits of the political subdivision.] it is unsafe,
hazardous to human health or impossible to conduct a regular or
special meeting at the location where the municipality's
meetings are regularly held, the governing body of each
municipality of this Commonwealth may meet at any place within
the territorial limits of the municipality, within the
territorial limits of an adjacent municipality or another
location as near the municipality as practical. The meeting may
be held on the call of the presiding officer or any two members
of the governing body and shall proceed to establish and
designate, by ordinance, resolution or other manner, alternate
20220SB1052PN1371 - 2 -
