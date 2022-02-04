St. Albans Barracks//DUI#3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1000648
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LaMere
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/03/22 at 1934 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION:3468 Hinesburg Road, Charlotte, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Thomas Doane
AGE: 65 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/03/22 at 2254 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash at the address of 3468 Hinesburg Road, Charlotte VT.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Thomas Doane, 65 years old of Jericho, VT, was operating under the influence of alcohol when he crashed. Doane was arrested and transported to the VSP Williston Barracks where he was processed for the above charge. Doane was issued a Criminal Citation for the above violation and is to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on February 24th, 2022 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: February 24rd, 2022 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Included