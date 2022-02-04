Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks//DUI#3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A1000648

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LaMere                            

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/03/22 at 1934 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:3468 Hinesburg Road, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Doane

AGE: 65 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/03/22 at 2254 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash at the address of 3468 Hinesburg Road, Charlotte VT.

 

Subsequent investigation revealed that Thomas Doane, 65 years old of Jericho, VT, was operating under the influence of alcohol when he crashed. Doane was arrested and transported to the VSP Williston Barracks where he was processed for the above charge. Doane was issued a Criminal Citation for the above violation and is to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on February 24th, 2022 at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: February 24rd, 2022 at 0815 hours           

COURT: Chittenden County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a     

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT:  Included

 

 

