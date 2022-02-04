FUDX Coins Listing: World’s First Blockchain Based Hyperlocal Hospitality Ecosystem FXC (FUDX) listed on Coinstore

FXC listing on CoinStore

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUDX, a one-stop delivery service that enables users to order anything they like from the nearest store in the shortest amount of time using blockchain technology debuts on Coinstore. FUDX was born out of the need to cater to the difficulty for restaurants to maintain a fleet of delivery executives and facilitate the in-house dining process. The listing is live now on Coinstore, a leading cryptocurrency futures, and spot trading exchange.

Backed by a strong and reliable team, FUDX plans to disrupt the hospitality industry by offering a range of its product and services like software’s for efficient management, Payment gateway FPay, F11 fantasy sports, FappChat to even entering the NFT marketplace.

Details of the listing are as follows:

Deposit time：2022/02/10 15:23（UTC+8）

Trade time：2022/02/10 20:40（UTC+8）

Withdrawal time：2022/02/10 20:40（UTC+8）

FUDX Coins are issued against every transaction done on FUDX delivery and services app which are accrued to users wallet as a reward for availing service and being a customer of FUDX platform. With its debut on Coinstore users can now also buy and sell FXC on Coinstore and can exchange for various gifts, goods and services at various merchants and online e-commerce stores.

The company is bullish about its growth of various projects and plans to expand across the globe in the near future. Coinstore offers an easy-to-use cryptocurrency platform where users can buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies while feeling the fun experience that both FUDX and Coinstore aim to provide.