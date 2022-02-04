Size & Share of Vehicle Analytics Market 2021-2031 And Anticipated To Reach USD 26.4 Billion By 2031

Vehicle Analytics Market to surpass USD 26.4 billion by 2031 from USD 2.7 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 25.36% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Vehicle Analytics Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to Vehicle Analytics Markets Market to surpass USD 26.4 Billion by 2031 from USD 2.7 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 25.36% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. It will reach USD 26.4 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, The rapid adoption of technological solutions for fleet management purposes is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the high adoption of public transport services in the main developed and developing economies across the world is further leading to the expansion of fleet by the transport service providers which is thereby expected to add up to the demand for the vehicle analytics solutions and thus, add up to the market growth significantly.

“The rising status of usage-based insurance is one of the primary factors which is driving the approval of advanced analytics in vehicles. This is since these provide a real-time in-depth analysis of driver behavior making it effective for the auto insurers to more accurately price payments. Additionally, usage-based insurance provides consumers with capability to switch their premium costs by providing them with inducements in case of condensed miles driven, and the adoption of safer driving habits”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Vehicle Analytics Market: Key Players

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• ARI Fleet Management Company

• Continental AG

• Genetec Inc., Inquiron Limited

• Inseego Corp.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• HARMAN International

• Amodo

• Digital Recognition Network

• SAP SE

• Teletrac.

• Other prominent players

Vehicle analytics is a mechanism that tracks real-time data from the vehicle and enables the end-users, together with OEM, fleet owners, and insurer to possess real-time visions about the current state of the vehicle and related operating activities. Furthermore, data insights created from vehicle analytics solutions are the base of independent mobility and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) as it gives combined inputs to operate vehicle activities. In recent years, connected mobility technology has expanded significant traction due to rise in growing penetration of V2X technology and rise of tech-savvy population, thus supporting the growth of the vehicle analytics market.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of Vehicle Analytics Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Application into Dealer Performance Analysis, Driver & User Behavior Analysis, Predictive Maintenance, and Others; By End-user into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Insurers, Automotive Dealers and Others; By Deployment into On-premise and Clouds; Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



Vehicle Analytics Market Segments:

By Application

• Dealer Performance Analysis

• Driver & User Behavior Analysis

• Predictive Maintenance and

• Others

By End-user

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Insurers

• Automotive Dealers

• Others

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud

