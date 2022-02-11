Digital asset self-custody platform Liminal appoints Manan Vora as Vice President of Operations and Strategy
Manan Vora, Vice President of Operations and Strategy
Manan will be responsible for cross-functional operations and overall strategic initiatives at LiminalSINGAPORE, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liminal, a digital asset self-custody platform, appointed Manan Vora as the Vice-President of Operations and Strategy.
Manan will report to the founder Mahin Gupta and be responsible for cross-functional operations, sales-support, regulatory strategy, growth, stakeholder management and new product ideation among other things. He is a seasoned chartered accountant, bachelor in general law, certified bitcoin professional and has been a part of the digital asset industry for more than 6 years.
Prior to Liminal, Manan has worked with ZebPay, one of the leading digital asset exchanges where he was responsible for setting up their international operations in Singapore, Malta and Australia, developing and executing business strategy and leading the risk management and audit function.
“Manan will be an integral part of Liminal, and will help us build our operational infrastructure and architect many key aspects of the platform. With his excellent execution skills, I am confident that Manan will contribute to each and every aspect of our growth. His background and experience in setting up operations from scratch will help us immensely. He is an accomplished leader and I congratulate him on his appointment. Together, I am confident that we will make Liminal the #1 self-custody platform in the world” said Mahin Gupta, founder at Liminal.
Liminal is incorporated in Singapore and has operations across the globe. Liminal’s enterprise-grade platform, allows projects to manage their digital assets in a secure manner. Within a short span, Liminal has processed transactions close to $2 billion and has ~$31 million worth of Assets Under Protection.
“We are experiencing a multi-fold growth in demand for digital assets and I am excited to join Liminal and use my prior experience in working with digital asset exchanges to execute Liminal’s growth strategy and drive operational efficiencies across all functions. I look forward to maximizing the incredible expansion opportunities the company has in the digital asset security space.” said Manan.
About Liminal
Liminal is an enterprise-grade platform that offers a robust infrastructure for managing digital assets. Liminal enables exchanges, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale their digital asset operations through HSM backed plug and play wallet architecture. Our zero key leakage tolerance approach helps institutions in eliminating the risks associated with digital asset transfers, such as, cyber attacks, internal collusion, and human error. Liminal's operations excellence framework provides efficient fees management, transaction confirmation guarantees, auto-refilling, sweeping, batching and other wallet operations. Our proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, quarantine wallets, key residency, travel rule and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps businesses fast-track their compliance journey.
