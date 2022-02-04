Digital asset self-custody platform Liminal appoints Dhruvil Shah as Vice President of Technology
Dhruvil will be responsible for leading the blockchain developments and tech operations at LiminalSINGAPORE, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liminal, a platform for self-custody of digital assets, appointed Dhruvil Shah as the Vice-President of Technology.
Dhruvil will report to the founder Mahin Gupta and be responsible for overall technology development and help the company execute on its next phase of growth. This will support the company’s broader platform and infrastructure strategy, drive rapid innovation for clients and contribute to the company’s ongoing growth in the self-custody ecosystem. He is a seasoned blockchain developer and has been a part of the digital asset industry since 2015.
Previously, Dhruvil has worked with bitFlyer, as their digital asset custody solution developer. He led the efforts to make the wallet operations JFSA compliant to strengthen their wallet security and operations. Prior to his work at bitFlyer, Dhruvil was Head of Technology with Zebpay, one of the leading digital asset exchanges where he was responsible for setting up entire blockchain development, wallet operations and application security.
“Dhruvil will be instrumental in helping the company leverage its technical capabilities and other strategic opportunities and product initiatives within our ecosystem that we are pursuing. Over the course of his career, Dhruvil has developed diverse expertise that are uniquely pertinent to Liminal’s current and future growth plans, and we believe that his proven track record of designing and developing custody solutions for exchanges will prove valuable to our organization. On behalf of our entire team, I would like to officially welcome him to Liminal” said Mahin Gupta, founder at Liminal.
Liminal is incorporated in Singapore and has operations across the globe. Liminal’s enterprise-grade platform, allows crypto-native businesses and institutions to securely manage their digital assets in a self-custodial manner. Within a short span, Liminal has processed transactions close to $2 billion and has ~$31 million worth of Assets Under Protection.
“I am delighted to join Liminal and look forward to helping the team achieve its goals, particularly around the technological development,” said Dhruvil. “I believe Liminal is a great opportunity for me to put to use both my understanding of the blockchain and digital asset as well as my experience building key pieces of infrastructure.”
About Liminal
Liminal is an enterprise-grade platform that offers a robust infrastructure for managing digital assets. Liminal enables exchanges, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale their digital asset operations through HSM backed plug and play wallet architecture. Our zero key leakage tolerance approach helps institutions in eliminating the risks associated with digital asset transfers, such as, cyber attacks, internal collusion, and human error. Liminal's operations excellence framework provides efficient fees management, transaction confirmation guarantees, auto-refilling, sweeping, batching and other wallet operations. Our proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, quarantine wallets, key residency, travel rule and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps businesses fast-track their compliance journey.
