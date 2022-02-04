Williston Barracks / DUI - Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1000127
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2022 at approximately 2243 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North MM 99, Milton VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Drug
ACCUSED: Ashley Brown
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 07, 2022 at approximately 2243 hours, VSP Williston conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing multiple minor moving violations. The operator, Ashley Brown (33) of St Albans showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI. Further investigation revealed that Brown was impaired on drugs other than alcohol. Brown was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 07, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2022 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.