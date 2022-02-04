Williston Barracks / DUI - Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1000127

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2022 at approximately 2243 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North MM 99, Milton VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug

ACCUSED: Ashley Brown

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 07, 2022 at approximately 2243 hours, VSP Williston conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing multiple minor moving violations. The operator, Ashley Brown (33) of St Albans showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI. Further investigation revealed that Brown was impaired on drugs other than alcohol. Brown was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 07, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.