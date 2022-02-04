Submit Release
The House of Commons Library Chooses Softlink IC’s illumin

Softlink Information Centres announces the House of Commons Library recently selected illumin as their customer requests and enquiries management system.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centres (Softlink IC) is pleased to announce the House of Commons Library recently selected illumin as their customer requests and enquiries management system.

Illumin is a sophisticated, cloud-based knowledge and research management system which allows users to streamline research requests, build a customisable knowledge base and easily provide responses which may include rich text, multimedia, web-linked resources and attachments.

Softlink IC General Manager, Sarah Thompson said, “We’re so glad to welcome the House of Commons Library to the Softlink IC family. We’re proud to deliver illumin as it’s the perfect tool for knowledge and research management as it collects, records, quantifies queries and helps with the efficient management of valuable research information.”

Penny Young, House of Commons Librarian, said “We are looking forward to working with Softlink. The illumin system will help us better understand and meet our customers’ needs, and improve search, analytics and reporting.”

About the House of Commons Library
The House of Commons Library is the information and research resource of the lower house of the UK Parliament and was established in 1818. They provide impartial analysis, statistical research and resources to help Members of Parliament (MPs) and their staff scrutinise legislation, develop policy, and support constituents.

Their publications come in a variety of formats to suit different information needs – from topical articles and in-depth briefings to interactive data dashboards. Their publications are available to read at https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/.

Additionally, to ensure MPs and their staff can make the most of the information they need, the library provides a large range of books, journals and databases and organise regular inductions, training and events. The team also answer information requests and conduct bespoke analysis for MPs and their staff. It is this vital service which Illumin will support.

Softlink looks forward to working with the House of Commons Library staff as they continue to manage their research workload now and into the future with illumin.

Other

