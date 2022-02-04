February 3 - Statement from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Regarding the Investigation of a Potential Breach in Security Protocol in Douglas County

Denver, February 3, 2022 - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold released the following statement regarding the investigation of a potential breach of security protocols for voting system equipment in Douglas County and the Election Order issued to Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Merlin Klotz requiring the disclosure of relevant information.

“My office became aware of a potential unauthorized imaging of a Douglas County voting equipment server. The Douglas County Clerk has failed to respond to an email request requiring disclosure of information about this potential breach in election security protocol.” said Secretary Jena Griswold. “To ensure the security of Douglas County’s voting equipment, I am issuing an Election Order requiring the Douglas Clerk to disclose information regarding the imaging of the election equipment server. As Secretary of State, I will continue to protect Colorado’s election infrastructure to ensure that every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Independent, alike – has access to secure elections.

”On January 28, 2022, the Secretary of State’s Office became aware of the potential security protocol breach when it was alerted to a social media post attributed to Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Merlin Klotz which asserts Clerk Klotz stated that “a full image backup of our server before a trusted build was done this year” was taken. On January 28, 2022, the Department of State sent Clerk Klotz an email requesting information regarding the alleged incident, with an answer due to the Department of State by January 31, 2022. Clerk Klotz did not answer and has not answered.

Today, the Secretary of State sent an Order to Clerk Klotz requiring the disclosure of information regarding the copying of the election server, requiring that video surveillance of voting equipment be activated, and that no one access the voting equipment unaccompanied.

This potential breach in security protocol reportedly occurred prior to the 2021 trusted build of Douglas County’s 2021 voting equipment, which updates systems against vulnerabilities. Therefore, the Secretary of State’s Office does not believe at this time that the unauthorized imaging has created an imminent or direct security risk to Colorado’s elections.