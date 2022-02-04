Fi-Med Management Announces revealMD RAF
revealMD RAF identifies HCC gaps in just four clicks and supports the transition from fee-for-service to value-based care
Value-based care is the future, and we see healthcare organizations struggling to find where they can take action to support their revenue goals. That’s what we have achieved with revealMD RAF.”BROOKFIELD, WI, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fi-Med Management, trusted experts in the fields of financial healthcare management, compliance and risk assessment, and chronic care management, today announced the launch of its new data analytics tool, revealMD RAF. This cloud-based analytics application is specifically designed for organizations transitioning from Fee-for-Service to Value-Based Care. In just four clicks, the tool can discover all gaps in the commonly used Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC) coding—with corresponding revenue potential. Results include improved efficiencies, effectiveness, patient care outcomes, and revenue growth.
— Adrian Velasquez, President and CEO at Fi-Med Management.
revealMD RAF represents the company’s latest innovation, as part of the revealMD suite of offerings developed to assist hospital systems, ACOs, and medical groups in understanding and addressing revenue opportunities. revealMD RAF is designed to enable healthcare organizations to review 100% of their Provider/Patient data immediately and quickly identify the gaps in care with just a few clicks. It saves time and resources by quickly identifying coding outliers so they can spend time training and monitoring Providers to reinforce documentation.
“revealMD RAF was developed in partnership with our healthcare clients to provide a way to address their risk-based contracts. Value-based care is the future, and we see healthcare organizations struggling to find where they can take action to support their revenue goals," said Adrian Velasquez, President and CEO at Fi-Med Management. "That’s what we have achieved with revealMD RAF.”
As a healthcare support and management industry leader, Fi-Med provides patient care services with their Well Living Initiative division, and account receivables management, credentialing, coding, chart review, education, lockbox, and other financial management and reporting services to healthcare organizations nationwide. Since 1993, Fi-Med has been partnering with Accountable Care Organizations, hospitals, hospital systems, and medical groups throughout the United States to enhance patient care, maximize revenue, and reduce compliance risk.
For more information, visit www.fimed.com and www.reveal-md.com
Lisa Velasquez
Fi-Med Management Inc.
+1 262-788-9244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn