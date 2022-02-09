Submit Release
South Carolina attorney releases the third edition of his domestic violence defense book "Challenging CDV"

Challenging CDV 3rd Edition

Author James R. Snell, Jr.

Police officers can and do make mistakes when investigating domestic violence situations. This book was written to help people avoid convictions based on false or unfair allegations.”
— James R. Snell, Jr.
LEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James R. Snell, Jr., brings more than 18 years of experience in South Carolina criminal courts, helping individuals from all walks of life challenge false and unfair domestic violence arrests, has completed the updated third edition of his book Challenging CDV.

Originally published in 2014, Challenging CDV was written to let everyone facing a South Carolina domestic violence charge know and understand their important rights. It has now been updated for 2022. This book helps answer important questions such as:

Is domestic violence a misdemeanor or a felony?

Are they facing jail time?

How should they plead in court?

Is their case information part of the public record?

What can they do to help avoid a conviction?

In 2015 South Carolina's CDV law was amended as part of the South Carolina Domestic Violence Reform Act. This created a four-tiered system of domestic violence charges, shortening the prior designation of "CDV" to "DV". The four domestic violence charges range from misdemeanor offenses prosecuted in magistrate's court (DV 3rd degree), to a felony carrying a maximum sentence of twenty years (DVHAN).

Assuming the system will automatically protect someone against a false or unfair conviction can lead to disastrous results. The first step to making sure that citizens' rights are protected is for those accused to know what their rights are and all of their legal options. This book presents a thorough and real-world explanation of South Carolina DV law.

You can obtain a copy of Challenging CDV 3rd Edition from Amazon.

For additional information or media inquiries contact the Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC, at (803) 359-3301.

About the Author:

Snell has been recognized by Super Lawyers, Lexington Life Magazine, Columbia Living Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Avvo. He is the past president of the Lexington County Bar Association and currently serves as the 11th and 3rd Judicial Circuit chair of the South Carolina Bar Fee Dispute Committee.

He is a graduate of Harvard University, receiving a master's degree in the field of management. He earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law, and his undergraduate degree from Limestone College. He is a member of the National Trial Lawyer's Association, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

His office is located in downtown Lexington, South Carolina, and offers free consultations to those facing criminal charges.

James R. Snell, Jr.
Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC
+1 803-359-3301
South Carolina Criminal Defense Attorney

