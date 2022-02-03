More about GBI Arrests Spalding County Sheriff’s Deputy for Distributing Obscene Materials to Minor

Submit Release
Griffin, GA (February 3, 2022) – The GBI arrested Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mason Keith Lumpkin, 26, of Griffin, GA, for one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and one count of Electronically Furnishing Obscene Materials to a Minor on February 1, 2022. Lumpkin was immediately terminated from the department and booked into the Spalding County Jail.

On November 20, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a report filed against Lumpkin about lewd electronic images sent to and seen by two girls, ages 16 and 9. Lumpkin was placed on administrative leave by the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation. The investigation revealed Lumpkin sent lewd images and messages via the social media app Snapchat. One of the girls notified her parents at which time they filed a report with the Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

