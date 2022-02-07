Intely Announces ViVE 2022 Sponsorship & Participation
Intely is all set to showcase their no-code/low-code workflow automation solution and data integration platform for healthcare.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intely is excited to announce our attendance at ViVE 2022.
Throughout the past year, Intely has worked diligently to develop a platform that brings no-code and low-code solutions to the Digital Health market. Intely’s products seek to solve complicated and complex healthcare business problems with the simplicity of modern-day technology solutions.
“Our team at Intely is thrilled to be a sponsor at ViVE this spring and showcase our no-code/low-code workflow automation solution and data integration platform for healthcare. We're looking forward to collaborating and learning with the most influential leaders and innovators in healthcare. We chose to kick-off our trade show presence at ViVE because it's the first trade show focused solely on Digital Health which is very exciting for us and the healthcare market in general." Daniel, the CEO of Intely, said about the upcoming Spring events.
Those interested in learning more can connect with Intely at ViVE Expo Booth 834. Registrations are open at www.intely.io.
About ViVE
ViVE is the industry’s new health information technology event focused on the business of healthcare systems. ViVE merges the leadership of CHIME and the digital marketplace of HLTH to create a technology event focused on the business of transformation in healthcare - bringing together C-suite executives, senior digital health leaders and buyers, health startups and investors, government, and solution providers. ViVE creates an immersive environment for interactive learning, idea generation and collaboration for the digital health community to come together to advance healthcare. ViVE’s inaugural event will take place March 6-9, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida.
About Intely
Intely allows healthcare providers and organizations to connect with other digital health products and patients in just a few clicks. Intely breaks down technology barriers and reduces the friction to enter the healthcare market for Digital Health products, providers, patients, and developers. Access to Intely’s simple, secure platform helps scale, integrate, and automate workflows for improved interoperability. Find out how Intely can help you at www.intely.io. Visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Don Mahmood
Intely, Inc.
+1 833-446-8359
media@intely.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Healthcare Interoperability & Workflows on Auto-Pilot