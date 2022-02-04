New LED Football Lighting Packages For High School and College Football Fields

STAJ LED Sports Light NCAA Football Field Lighting Plan football field illuminated by STAJ

Access Fixtures' new line of football field lighting packages is designed for high school and intercollegiate football.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released two new football lighting packages using Access Fixtures’ STAJ 800 and STAJ 1200 LED fixtures. The football lighting packages include direct burial fiberglass poles for exceptional durability and no-rust performance. The new football lighting packages are designed for high school and NCAA intercollegiate level football fields. Each package delivers light levels that meet or exceed standards and a max/min ratio under 2.0 demonstrating exceptionally even lighting.

STAJ is a small, lightweight fixture that is available with a low EPA for excellent performance. Each package features STAJ fixtures with a combination of different optics for precise delivery of light that reduces energy use as compared with older LED lights, metal halide, or pulse start metal halide lighting. STAJ delivers high lumens per watt and a unique angling system that allows precise positioning of football field lights exactly as directed by the photometric analysis. With a life rating of L70 at 50,000 hours, STAJ sports lights virtually eliminate the need for maintenance.

“Access Fixtures’ football field lighting packages are designed to be cost effective and to deliver crisp clean energy efficient lighting for high school and intercollegiate college football fields,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “Even better, the LED football lighting packages eliminate maintenance expenses.”

The standard poles included with these new packages are 70’’ above ground height (AGH) direct burial poles that meet 90 mph wind ratings and include all necessary masts and mounting hardware. Access Fixtures’ football field light packages can also be purchased without poles to retrofit existing football field lighting. Fiberglass poles in the package are designed to meet 90 mph wind speed requirements. Poles can be upgraded to meet the wind speed required by local ordinances. Custom packages are available to meet unique requirements.

STAJ sports lights are durable fixtures with a bracket mount and a lightweight die-cast aluminum black housing. STAJ is IP65 rated against dust and water and comes with a glare visor. This fixture has a shatterproof polycarbonate lens.

STAJ is available with an optional laser device for accurate positioning and is equipped with an angle dial to meet the lighting plan design. These fixtures have a CRI of 70+/Ra80 for excellent color rendering. STAJ is available in 5000K bright white. Rated L70 @ 50,000 hours, STAJ will last for years without needing maintenance.

All STAJ fixtures and Access Fixtures poles and mounts come with a five year Access Fixtures warranty. Other custom options are available upon request including poles with higher wind ratings. Questions about whether these football field lighting packages will work for your project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.



About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.