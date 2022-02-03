A Place At Home's Focus on Retention Reflected in Best of Home Care Awards
A Place At Home franchisees awarded for providing an exceptional working experience to employees and the highest quality care to clients.
I started this business to give back to our community…to be a part of something bigger than just me that could make a positive impact in other’s lives!”OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, Home Care Pulse, a nationally recognized reputation management company, awards Best of Home Care® to top-ranking home care providers, based on client and caregiver satisfaction survey scores. This year, the A Place At Home franchise system was honored to be ranked among a small handful of home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide an exceptional working experience to employees and the highest quality care to clients.
“We want to congratulate A Place At Home on receiving 11 awards,” says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “Since these awards are based on real, unfiltered feedback from clients and caregivers, A Place At Home franchisees have proven their dedication to providing a great work environment and solid training to employees, while maintaining their focus on client and caregiver satisfaction. We are pleased to recognize their dedication to quality, professionalism, and expertise in home care.”
A Place At Home franchisees took home 11 Best of Home Care® awards.
Based on feedback from their clients and caregivers, A Place At Home franchisees were awarded the following awards:
Provider of Choice: A Place At Home – Little Rock, A Place At Home – Orange Park, A Place At Home – Omaha, and A Place At Home – North Texas
Employer of Choice: A Place At Home – Little Rock, A Place At Home – South Bay, A Place At Home – Omaha, A Place At Home – Orlando, A Place At Home – Orange Park, and A Place At Home – North Texas
Winners of the awards are proud, humbled, and give credit to their caregivers.
“We were so excited for our caregivers and office personnel when I heard that we won Best of Home Care Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice again this year! The relationship between our clients and caregivers IS the service we provide, and winning reaffirmed that our staff is doing great work!” said Rick Perkins, who co-owns two locations in Nebraska. Rick, and his business partner and wife, Kris, became a part of the A Place At Home family almost three years ago. They have a heart for helping others and a servant’s mindset, and it’s no surprise that they took away both honors again.
Another double winner this year is Chris Adams, who serves the seniors in Orange Park, Florida. “I am extremely proud of my caregivers for providing excellent service to our clients. They definitely provide ‘We Are Care’ services. Our caregivers are the strength of our business, and we feel honored to have won these awards.” Chris and the rest of A Place at Home – Orange Park accept this award on the heels of another accomplishment; their caregiver, Molina Schebell, was chosen as A Place At Home’s National Caregiver of the Year in September 2021.
Patrick Fresch, who services the seniors in Palos Verdes, California, pours into his caregivers daily, striving to ensure they’re happy working for A Place At Home – South Bay. His efforts have paid off, as he won Employer of Choice this year. It’s an honor he’s proud of, noting the correlation between caregivers who are happy with their employer and the quality of the care they provide. “It means a great deal to be named an Employer of Choice. Creating a great work environment and caring about my employees creates a great atmosphere and experience for both the employee and the client.”
In Allen, Texas, Joe and Janis Christie, owners of A Place At Home – North Texas, were granted both Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice by the clients and caregivers. Joe Christie says he’s honored that they’ve been able to impact the people in their community positively. “It means everything to us to be chosen by our clients and caregivers over and over again. We are just so grateful for the opportunity to serve.”
One A Place At Home owner took away two of the highest awards Home Care Pulse gave.
This year, the Best of Home Care® Leader of Experience was awarded to A Place At Home – Little Rock. This award recognizes agencies considered best in the nation, as rated by their clients and caregivers. This is the highest honor a home care provider can earn from Home Care Pulse as it is only given to those that have proven they provide quality care in almost every category measured.
A Place At Home – Little Rock was also chosen as the fourth-rated agency in the nation out of the Top 100 for Experience. Agency owner Natalie Watts spoke of her intentions when she opened her doors two years ago. “I started this business to give back to our community…to be a part of something bigger than just me that could make a positive impact in other’s lives! Two years later, we are ranked #4 out of thousands of homecare companies nationwide for overall satisfaction from our caregivers and clients! That is absolutely amazing! We are so grateful!” Natalie credits her office team and caregivers, saying they are a team of servant leaders who are the heartbeat of her company.
Creating an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations.
A Place At Home is proud to partner with Home Care Pulse to ensure we’re providing the highest quality of care with caregivers that are proud to be a part of our mission. If you or someone you love is looking for award-winning care or would like to provide award-winning care, reach out to learn more.
