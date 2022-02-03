"RARITIES" New album by Daniel ROURE, who once again rolls on the road of swing french song.
EINPresswire.com/ -- DANIEL ROURE – Rarities (VLS Productions – Distribution: Inouie Distribution – 6 titles)
Since “Les Baleines Bleues” in 2001, huge success in the United States, Canada and Australia,60 million streaming, here is Daniel Roure who once again rolls on the road of swing song with this eleventh disc.
For Europe, this style goes back roughly to Jean Sablon accompanied by Django Reinhardt, Charles Trénet, Johnny Hess, to arrive at Paolo Conte, and a few others including Thomas Dutronc and Daniel Roure.
The voice has taken on both more velvet and intensity, more relaxation, remaining in the medium with sometimes a little Brassens side. We admire the always perfect diction. No frills; the lyrics well placed on time the song takes off on an aerial swing.
This time Daniel Roure has abandoned the piano, to leave it to the excellent Philippe Martel, which gives him more ease, more space to sing. He joined the best rhythmic of the South with Philippe Le Van (dm) and Christophe Le Van (b); and two blowers, Thomas Roure, tenor in the Ellingtonian tradition, and Oh surprise, Nicolas Folmer (tp, flh,) who is of the most modern jazz expression. It fits perfectly into the Swing Era mould, and its solos, its backing vocals, are a marvel, “it swings like the good old days”. He is also the author of the arrangements, again simplicity, elegance, a swing setting for the songs.
The lyrics and music are by Laëtitia Vanhove, Serge Mounier and Daniel Roure. They got along wonderfully to produce these songs that are both swing and chanson française. With simple, direct and meaningful words: Elegance / It's a moment of charm / A word that disarms us / The beauty of the gesture. This is the definition of this record:
Elegance, charm, beauty, carried away by the breath of swing.
Serge Baudot (Evasionmag.com)
Label VLS Productions France.
DANIEL ROURE
DANIEL ROURE
Paris By Jazz from album Rarities Daniel Roure