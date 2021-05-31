OMBRE ET LUMIERE (Between the darkness and the light) Peter CONRAD

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Peter Conrad . Couleur Blues

PARIS, 75000, FRANCE, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Conrad is a French blues songwriter and singer. Peter has been singing his own blues songs in French for many years.

He has begun a musical partnership with the guitarist and composer Norbert Miguel to produce four EPs.

Here is Peter’s new record, named « Couleurs blues » including four true blues songs.

All lyrics are written by Peter while all musics are composed by Norbert Miguel.
Check out « Ombre et lumière » (Between the darkness and the light), a song that Peter wrote after the death of George Floyd, to protest against police brutal actions.

Peter has been travelling the USA many times ; he is very much concerned about what is going on over there and that’s why he really wanted to take a stand.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3x93RgkmzDkc2bVseBcczw

DANIEL ROURE
VLS PRODUCTIONS (Vintage Love Songs)
+33664092561 ext.
