Genius 100 Foundation and New York Festivals 2022 Advertising Awards announce the “Work of GENIUS” Inspiration Award

James Caan, Sima Samar, Jose Miguel Sokoloff, and Don Tapscott selected as Genius 100 Inspiration Award jury - proceeds to benefit Himalayan Cataract Project

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100) and New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® are announcing the 2nd year of their partnership on a special award to honor outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact.

This year, the Work of GENIUS Inspiration Award and Showcase will be judged by Genius 100 Global Ambassador and Inspiration Award Chairman, James Caan and a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries from an impressive cross-section of fields comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds, including Jose Miguel Sokoloff, Sima Simar and Don Tapscott.

For 2022, this will be the only category within the New York Festivals International Advertising Awards that will accept work from NGO’s.

The Work of GENIUS Inspiration Award Executive Jury includes the following esteemed members of the G100 global community:

James Caan – Genius 100 Global Ambassador and Inspiration Award Chairman

New York born and raised, world-famous actor, with over 50 years of award-winning and commercially successful roles. For his contributions to the film industry, Caan was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

“Coming from Sunnyside Queens has shaped me, inspired me and informed my creativity. As a New Yorker through and through, and as Global Ambassador of Genius 100 Foundation, I am honored to chair the Work of GENIUS Inspiration Award jury and look forward to viewing the submissions from around the world.” James “Jimmy” Caan

Jose Miguel Sokoloff - Genius 100 Visionary

Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe Group UK and President, MullenLowe Group Creative Council - one of the most internationally awarded and respected advertising creatives and peace proponents in the world. His most recognized work for the Colombian Ministry of Defense has propelled him from advertising creative to cultural figure. He has spoken and appeared across a variety of widely recognized platforms with mass audiences such as TED Global, NPR’s This American Life and Wired.

Dr. Sima Samar – Genius 100 Visionary

Founder, Gawharshad University for women, poor and marginalized students in Afghanistan; Founder, Shuhada Organization and Shuhada Clinics (hospitals, primary and high schools in Pakistan and Afghanistan); Former Chairperson of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission and the first Minister of Women's affairs (one of only two women in the transition government at that time); Special Rapporteur for the situation of Human rights in Sudan; Member of the High Level Panel for Internal Displacement established by the UN Secretary General; Member of the Advisory board to UNSG on Mediation - and hero to many.

Don Tapscott – Genius 100 Visionary

As one of the world’s leading authorities on the impact of technology on business and society, he has authored more than 18 books, including "Wikinomics: How Mass Collaboration Changes Everything" (with Anthony Williams), which has been translated into over 25 languages. He coined the term, “The Digital Economy,” in his 1994 book of that title, and many of his big ideas are part of the business vernacular today. In 2019, then-ranked as the #2 living business thinker, Don was inducted into the Thinkers50 Hall of Fame. He is currently executive chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute, an adjunct professor at INSEAD and former two-term chancellor of Trent University in Ontario.

“We are honored to partner with New York Festivals Advertising Awards for the 2nd annual "Work of GENIUS" Inspiration Award and showcase. We are committed to celebrating truly inspired work which has created outstanding, undeniable and significant impact,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation US. “Now more than ever, we must recognize how much we can gain from embracing creativity to influence positive change.”

Entry fees for work submitted into the Genius 100 Work of GENIUS Inspiration Award category will be donated to the Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP). Each year, through working with local implementing partners, the Himalayan Cataract Project serves more than 1.6 million people offering examinations and basic treatment. HCP provides more than 123,000 sight-restoring surgeries and hundreds of training opportunities for eye care personnel. In the past 25 years, HCP has performed over one million sight-restoring surgeries, screened, and provided basic treatment for over 12 million people and trained 18,000 eye care professionals from 43 countries.

The Genius 100 Foundation (G100) Gift of Sight Campaign supports the work of the Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP) founded by G100 Visionaries, Dr. Sanduk Ruit and Dr. Geoff Tabin. Their mission is to eradicate preventable and curable blindness in low resource countries – our goal – together – is help them to achieve their mission.

The Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community - to re-imagine the future – and to implement creative initiatives to improve our world. With these great Visionaries, we are able to raise the bar on what is achievable - collectively, in collaboration, together, we can make the impossible possible.

The Genius 100 Visionaries are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds - world leaders, activists, innovators and influencers - including 16 Nobel Laureates to date.

Since the founding of Genius 100, with the passage of time, a few members of our incredibly talent-rich community have become Genius Inspiritus, they are Paul Allen, The Honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Thich Nhat Hanh and Sir Ken Robinson – and Nobel Prize Laurates Harold Kroto and Shimon Peres.

Genius 100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structure.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US.