MPD and PGPD Collaboration Leads to Robbery Arrests in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third and Sixth Districts, and the Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in reference to multiple robbery offenses that occurred in the Sixth District on February 2, 2022.

 

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, multiple robberies occurred within the Sixth District. In each offense, the suspects approached the victim and demanded property while armed with a handgun. The suspects would then flee the scene in a vehicle. Those offenses are listed below:

 

Armed Robbery (Gun) At approximately 4:42 am, in the 2600 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN 22-015-090

 

Attempt Armed Carjacking (Gun) At approximately 8:01 am, in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN 22-015-132

 

Armed Robbery (Gun) At approximately 10:40 am, in the 1300 block of 49th Street, Northeast. CCN 22-015-192

 

Attempt Armed Carjacking (Gun) At approximately 11:00 am, at the intersection of Clay Street and Anacostia Avenue, Northeast. CCN 22-015-207

 

Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery (Gun) At approximately 11:20 am, in the 5300 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. CCN 22-015-210

 

Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery (Gun) At approximately 12:15 pm, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN 22-015-264

 

Armed Robbery (Gun) At approximately 12:30 pm, in the 2500 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN 22-015-259

 

Armed Robbery (Gun) At approximately 12:36 pm, in the 4600 block of Brooks Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-015-250

 

Through a joint effort between members of the Metropolitan Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, a 15 year-old juvenile male and a 13 year-old juvenile male, both of District Heights, MD, were arrested and charged with the above offenses. The suspects’ vehicle and a BB gun were recovered. The suspects’ vehicle had been previously reported stolen in an armed robbery offense that occurred in the Third District, in the 700 block of Girard Street, NW, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 pm. Both suspects were additionally charged with Armed Robbery in reference to that offense. CCN 22-014-928

 

In addition to the above arrests, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of District Heights, MD, was located in the stolen vehicle and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department for their collaboration and their assistance.

 

