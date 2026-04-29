Mayor Bowser Announces Additional FY26 Funding to Increase Security for Local Nonprofit and Faith-Based Organizations

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice (DMPSJ) announced that the District will provide $120,000 in supplemental funding to current recipients of the FY26 Safe and Secure DC Nonprofit Fund Grant Program, further enhancing physical security and preparedness efforts at nonprofit and faith-based organizations across the District.

“People should feel safe wherever they gather in the District — whether at places of worship, community spaces, or neighborhood institutions,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know that global events can have a local impact, and we are hearing directly from our partners about the need for additional support. We’re staying committed to ensuring organizations have the resources they need to continue their work safely.”

The supplemental funding comes amid heightened global tensions, as local organizations continue to report increased safety concerns, threats, and a growing need for enhanced security support for staff, congregants, and visitors. This funding supports current grantees by strengthening security infrastructure and addressing immediate operational security needs.

“Mayor Bowser frequently reminds us that enhancing public safety is a partnership between government and community and we are pleased to extend our collaborative efforts through the Safe and Secure DC Grant,” said Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah. “We are committed to helping nonprofit organizations that serve our communities by equipping them with funding to invest in equipment, personnel, and training, strengthening their ability to protect staff and the residents and visitors they serve.”

The Safe and Secure DC Nonprofit Fund Grant Program provides funding to nonprofit and faith-based institutions to improve and increase physical and cybersecurity measures at their facilities, with a focus on preparedness and resilience for organizations experiencing heightened safety concerns. The Safe and Secure DC Grant Program is administered by DMPSJ and is part of the District’s ongoing efforts to support community-based organizations in maintaining safe environments for the residents and visitors they serve.

The FY26 grant recipients include:

Adas Israel Hebrew Congregation

CHV Tenants Association

Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington, DC Inc.

Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum

Metropolitan AME Church

Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School of the Nation’s Capital (Formerly Jewish Primary Day School of the Nation's Capital) for South and North Location

Sixth & I

Temple Micah

Temple Sinai

The Georgetown Synagogue - Kesher Israel Congregation

Washington Hebrew Congregation (WHC)

The Bowser Administration has invested deeply in public safety, with strong results: homicides are down 46%, robberies are down 22%, and thefts from auto are down 42%. And the District’s homicide closure rate increased to 85% in 2025, the highest closure rate in 13 years. Mayor Bowser is continuing to run through the tape with an FY27 Budget that builds on this momentum. The six-year capital plan includes more than $500 million to modernize public safety facilities, purchase new fire trucks and ambulances, replace aging and outdated equipment, increase housing capacity at our juvenile justice facilities, and upgrade critical communications and public safety technology so first responders have the tools they need to help keep the District safe.

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