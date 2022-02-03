Temporary Closure of I-515 Ramp to Northbound Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The northbound off-ramp from I-515 (US 95) to Las Vegas Boulevard N. will close for approximately seven days starting Monday, Feb. 7 at 9:00 p.m. The ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Additionally, one northbound lane on I-515 (US 95) will close at 11:00 p.m. from Feb. 7 to 6:00 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Las Vegas Boulevard exit.

The work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.