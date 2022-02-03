New ADVISER Validation Error #792 – Early Childhood Program Record Reported Without An Early Learning Setting Code
Public & Special Purpose Schools Only
This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).
Error 792: Early Childhood Program Record Reported Without An Early Learning Setting Code
An Early Childhood program record was submitted for a student, but no Early Learning Setting code was included in the record. Please add the missing Setting code or delete the Early Childhood program record.