New ADVISER Validation Error #792 – Early Childhood Program Record Reported Without An Early Learning Setting Code

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).

Error 792: Early Childhood Program Record Reported Without An Early Learning Setting Code

An Early Childhood program record was submitted for a student, but no Early Learning Setting code was included in the record. Please add the missing Setting code or delete the Early Childhood program record.

