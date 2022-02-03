Missourians volunteered more than 168,000 hours during Bicentennial Community Service Challenge

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC), in partnership with the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, announced today that Missourians logged 168,636 hours of service as part of the Bicentennial Community Service Challenge. The challenge was launched last year to call on Missourians to volunteer 200 hours in celebration of the state’s 200th year of statehood.

Hundreds of communities and organizations received volunteer support through the challenge, which encouraged Missourians to serve in areas such as COVID-19 response, crisis intervention, food insecurity, tutoring and mentoring, senior services and veteran services. The total hours donated represent an estimated $4.3 million investment in Missouri communities. According to the Independent Sector, one volunteer hour in Missouri equals nearly $26 in value.

“When a community has a need, Missourians always step up,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of MCSC. “We’re proud of the work these volunteers accomplished to honor our past and strengthen our future. Missouri’s bicentennial was a historic occasion, and through this challenge, citizens answered the call to commemorate it and serve their communities in unprecedented numbers.”

Those who completed the Bicentennial Community Service Challenge will receive the national President’s Volunteer Service Award in addition to recognition from the State of Missouri. While the challenge has concluded, community organizations are always in need of volunteers. Missourians are encouraged to visit MCSC’s website to search for thousands of volunteer opportunities across the state.

“We are amazed but not surprised at how many documented service hours were reported in 2021,” said Beth Pike, Bicentennial Coordinator with the State Historical Society of Missouri. “I can’t think of a more appropriate way to honor the state’s bicentennial than serving our communities, and we’re grateful for the many volunteers who donated their valuable time. Missourians made our state’s 200th anniversary a year to remember!”

About the Missouri Community Service Commission

MCSC is a bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Its mission is to strengthen Missouri communities through volunteerism and service. Through its AmeriCorps and volunteer programming, MCSC invests more than $41 million in Missouri communities annually. For more information about MCSC or find a place to volunteer, visit ShowMeService.org.

About the Missouri Bicentennial Commission

Governor Michael L. Parson signed Executive Order 18-07 in October 2018 to create the Missouri Bicentennial Commission. The purpose of the Commission is to “aid the State Historical Society of Missouri in its charge to plan for and implement the commemoration of the Missouri bicentennial and to further state efforts to honor the State of Missouri and its rich history and heritage on the occasion of its bicentennial.” The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is co-chaired by retired Missouri Senator Ronald F. Richard of Joplin and Mayor Carrie Tergin of Jefferson City.

To learn more about the Bicentennial Commission, visit missouri2021.org.