Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,129 in the last 365 days.

Missourians volunteered more than 168,000 hours during Bicentennial Community Service Challenge

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC), in partnership with the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, announced today that Missourians logged 168,636 hours of service as part of the Bicentennial Community Service Challenge. The challenge was launched last year to call on Missourians to volunteer 200 hours in celebration of the state’s 200th year of statehood.

Hundreds of communities and organizations received volunteer support through the challenge, which encouraged Missourians to serve in areas such as COVID-19 response, crisis intervention, food insecurity, tutoring and mentoring, senior services and veteran services. The total hours donated represent an estimated $4.3 million investment in Missouri communities. According to the Independent Sector, one volunteer hour in Missouri equals nearly $26 in value.

“When a community has a need, Missourians always step up,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of MCSC. “We’re proud of the work these volunteers accomplished to honor our past and strengthen our future. Missouri’s bicentennial was a historic occasion, and through this challenge, citizens answered the call to commemorate it and serve their communities in unprecedented numbers.”

Those who completed the Bicentennial Community Service Challenge will receive the national President’s Volunteer Service Award in addition to recognition from the State of Missouri. While the challenge has concluded, community organizations are always in need of volunteers. Missourians are encouraged to visit MCSC’s website to search for thousands of volunteer opportunities across the state.

“We are amazed but not surprised at how many documented service hours were reported in 2021,” said Beth Pike, Bicentennial Coordinator with the State Historical Society of Missouri. “I can’t think of a more appropriate way to honor the state’s bicentennial than serving our communities, and we’re grateful for the many volunteers who donated their valuable time. Missourians made our state’s 200th anniversary a year to remember!”

About the Missouri Community Service Commission

MCSC is a bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Its mission is to strengthen Missouri communities through volunteerism and service. Through its AmeriCorps and volunteer programming, MCSC invests more than $41 million in Missouri communities annually. For more information about MCSC or find a place to volunteer, visit ShowMeService.org.

About the Missouri Bicentennial Commission

Governor Michael L. Parson signed Executive Order 18-07 in October 2018 to create the Missouri Bicentennial Commission. The purpose of the Commission is to “aid the State Historical Society of Missouri in its charge to plan for and implement the commemoration of the Missouri bicentennial and to further state efforts to honor the State of Missouri and its rich history and heritage on the occasion of its bicentennial.” The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is co-chaired by retired Missouri Senator Ronald F. Richard of Joplin and Mayor Carrie Tergin of Jefferson City.

To learn more about the Bicentennial Commission, visit missouri2021.org.

You just read:

Missourians volunteered more than 168,000 hours during Bicentennial Community Service Challenge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.