Sonoma Creamery® Announces the Appointment of newest Board Member, Santosh Padki
Sonoma Creamery®, makers of Sonoma® Cheese Crisps, welcomes Santosh Padki, a consumer products brand builder and former CEO of Bare Snacks to its Board.
Sonoma Creamery is well positioned to lead future innovation in this category, and I look forward to helping chart the course of this growing brand.”SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery®, makers of Sonoma® Cheese Crisps and other popular snacks, welcomes Santosh Padki to its Board of Directors. Mr. Padki is a consumer products brand builder who currently sits on several boards and is the former CEO of Bare Snacks, a fruit and vegetable snack maker acquired by PepsiCo in 2018. Mr. Padki has built growth companies in the food, beverage, nutrition and wellness spaces. He has also held senior leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies.
“Sonoma’s CEO, John Crean, and his team are producing high quality, innovative snacks that are not only delicious and nutrient-dense but resonate with the growing demand for clean-label, better-for-you snacks,” said Mr. Padki. “Sonoma is well positioned to lead future innovation in this category, and I look forward to helping chart the course of this growing brand.”
Inspired by its heritage of making artisan cheeses since 1931, Sonoma Creamery uses simple, high-quality ingredients to bake naturally shelf-stable, crunchy, real cheese snacks that surprise, delight and nourish. Sonoma’s snacks are gluten-free, high in protein, keto-friendly, naturally lactose-free and contain only ingredients that you can pronounce. All of Sonoma’s cheese snacks are made by the company in Sonoma, California.
“We are pleased to welcome Santosh to our Board of Directors and look forward to his active contribution to our growth and success. We are honored to have this experienced executive help us forge a strategic path for the business,” said Mr. Crean.
Sonoma Creamery sells its flagship cheese crisp line in Parmesan, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bacon Cheddar, Everything Cheddar and Savory Seed flavors, as well as its heritage line of fresh cheeses in slices, chunks, trays and nuggets. Sonoma’s snack products can be found in independent natural grocers as well as nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target and Costco, among many other retailers.
