Tim Crouch Accepted Into Forbes Agency Council

Forbes Agency Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Successful Public Relations, Media Strategy, Creative, and Advertising AgenciesDENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Crouch, president of The Crouch Group in Denton, Texas, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners and executives of successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies. The Crouch Group is a full service marketing and advertising agency with offices in Denton and Springfield, Missouri and works with clients throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Tim was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Tim Crouch and The Crouch Group into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Tim has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Tim will also be invited to work with the Forbes editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
“This was a great opportunity for me and for The Crouch Group,” said Tim Crouch. “Forbes is a highly respected name, and I was excited to be asked to join the Forbes Agency Council. I think it is a tribute to our staff and the quality of their work. Becoming a member of the Agency Council will also give us insights into trends and new opportunities to help our clients to tell their story and grow their businesses.
