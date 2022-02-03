Global Anesthesia, Respiratory, and Sleep Management Device Market Expected to Exceed $12 Billion by 2027

While mature markets are typically stagnant, price pressures from new entrants have lowered ASPs in many segments of the ARS market.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global anesthesia, respiratory, and sleep management (ARS) market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. Overall, global anesthesia markets were negatively impacted by COVID-19, due to the mass cancellations and postponements of surgeries across all countries. While it adversely affected the anesthesia market, respiratory market segments experienced unprecedented growth, due to a global state of emergency and a surge in demand for these products. However, the effects are only temporary and are expected to correct themselves in the recovery years.

According to iData's Global Report for Anesthesia, Respiratory, and Sleep Management Devices, the global market covering 70 countries and 7 regions, was estimated at just over $11 billion in 2020. This market experienced a substantial decrease in 2020 following COVID-19 headwinds. Following this trend, the market has continued to increase moving into 2021 and is expected to exceed approximately $12 billion by 2027. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes anesthesia delivery units, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia disposables, ventilators, nebulizers, respiratory disposables, oxygen concentrators, therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea devices and sleep diagnostic devices. The ARS market demographic primarily includes surgery patients and senior citizens. With the decline in global air quality, illnesses of the respiratory tract, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), will increase in incidence. This growth will significantly affect the ARS market.

Among the many competitors within these markets, ResMed and Philips Healthcare are the top two market share leaders. Combined, they accounted for a significant portion of the overall market share and were leading players in a majority of segments covered in this report. ResMed was the leader of the therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea device market, which is by far the largest segment covered in this report, while Philips Healthcare led the anesthesia monitor, ventilator, oxygen concentrator and sleep diagnostic device markets.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

https://idataresearch.com/product/anesthesia-respiratory-and-sleep-therapy-devices-market/

