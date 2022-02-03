Shareholder Update

WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buyer Group International Inc (BYRG) has launched as of February 1st, 2022 a Private Capital Raise in the notional amount of $750,000.00 US Dollar, to existing shareholders and accredited investors, family offices, and institutions with a follow-on Reg A raise in the next year for $3 million.

As promised in prior updates, the Company is including information regarding:

Private Cap Raise further expanding its OpEx - $500,000 for exploration $250,000 for back-office compliance and maintenance of claims and legal to properly position for future cap raises.

-A detailed exploration and mine expansion plan with operational budget for the 2022 season

-Continued Repatriation of UnAssessed Shares incl.

-Reduction of Authorized Shares ongoing PCAOB auditors identified and priced out for potential uplist by next year

David Bryant would like to issue a statement to all the Companys supporters:

Just in the last 36 hours we have received positive feedback and over $80,000 in interest and soft commitements from shareholders and our support base. With more to come, we are gearing up to propel this company to become a dominant player in the PGM space. I cannot thank our supporters enough. Its because of all of you we are about to usher in a new era for BYRG in the platinum group metal space.



Please see the company's latest Supplemental Information for full details.



Buyer Group International Disclosures



Sincerely,

David A. Bryant

Safe Harbor Statement

None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Information in this newsletter may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Buyer Group International, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be", "expects", "may affect", "believed", "estimate", "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Buyer Group International, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided herein is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Buyer Group International, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Buyer Group International, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Buyer Group International, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Buyer Group International, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Buyer Group International, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Buyer Group International, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match Buyer Group International, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Buyer Group International, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether future, past, or present.