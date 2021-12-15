Buyer Group International Inc Signs Statement of Work To Head up 2022 Exploration with Dan Hally of Red Beryl Mining Inc

Buyer Group International Inc. singed a Statement of Work for 14.5 Million Restricted Shares Common for exploration in 2022 of the Wyoming property.

Buyer Group International, Inc (OTCMKTS:BYRG)

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of December 11, 2021 Buyer Group International Inc. is pleased to announce a Statement of Work with Red Beryl Mining Inc as Service Provider with Dan Hally as Head of Exploration for the 2022 Season.

The work will last through the 2022 season and at a mild cost of 14.5 Million Common Restricted shares which have been issued as payment to Red Beyrl Mining Inc. for the budgeting, costs and services for exploration of the 1446 acre PGM project in Albany County, Wyoming.

David Bryant, was quoted "As we seek out Platinum Group Metals we are excited to bring in such an industry pro with a solid background and knowledge of the area to speed exploration of this magnificent area. This is another huge score for us at BYRG. The restricted share deal will allow us to maximize our capital deployment and bring in solid work partnerships that will accelerate our discovery of what we all hope is the motherload of PGMs. We are familiar with the work Dan did at SDRC mining and are impressed with his record. This is a very exciting time for us and we excited to have Dan on board with us."

Asked to provide a quote for the new venture, Dan Hally gave this,

"Buyer Group International, Inc recognizes that now is the time for decisive action for the development of domestic mineral supplies. Platinum and Rhodium are the top two minerals in short supply, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with David Bryant to help win the race to secure the supply chains for the technologies of tomorrow."

He went on to say, "Our national security and economic well-being are at stake and supporting the efforts of David and his team is being in the fight instead standing on the sidelines. I have been studying Buyer Group International for some time now and I am honored for the opportunity to be a part of a company that recognizes the value of honesty and integrity. I look forward to pairing my knowledge, experience, and expertise with David Bryant. I have no doubt how bright the future is for Buyer Group International, Inc. Projects under the management of BYRG are critical to our national and economic security and together we recognize there is no greater cause to fight for."

Safe Harbor Statement

None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Information in this newsletter may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Buyer Group International, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be", "expects", "may affect", "believed", "estimate", "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Buyer Group International, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided herein is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Buyer Group International, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Buyer Group International, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Buyer Group International, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Buyer Group International, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Buyer Group International, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Buyer Group International, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match Buyer Group International, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Buyer Group International, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether future, past, or present.