Buyer Group International Stakes MASSIVE Lode Claim Area of 1446 Acres in Albany County Wyoming, Mine Expansion Imminent

Buyer Group International Inc has completed staking 1446 Acres across 71 Mining Claims in Albany County Wyoming.

Buyer Group International, Inc (OTCMKTS:BYRG)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buyer Group International Inc has completed staking 1446 Acres across 71 Mining Claims in Albany County Wyoming. The lode claims have been properly finalized under the BYRG corporate name with the BLM and the Albany County Recorder. All BLM fees have been paid through 2022. Preliminary testing of the claims using XRF technology has already shown high readings of PGM’s.

David Bryant was quoted as saying, "Our taking team have done an amazing job finishing the staking process just before the winter season fully set in. Their efforts have ensured BYRG will be prosperous for years to come. " David goes on further to say, "While up there recording the area, they found something special along the border of our existing 70 claims, something hugely unexpected that is a gamechanger for the company and investors. An old abandoned mining tunnel, previously un-staked and unclaimed is now under BYRG ownership. Over 45 lbs. of samples have been collected and are going to be analyzed. High Grade XRF readings were found throughout the 100ft of cleared tunnel space, showing high numbers in platinum, gold, and silver. This will accelerate our business model beyond lightspeed. Please come with us to explore our new expansion featuring Shambala #71 - our ENTRANCE to the mythical Shangri La. More to come..."

Key Points from Shambhala Staking 2021:

1. New Mine Discovery/Expansion, Shambhala #71: We suspect this discovered tunnel is old workings from the Historic “New Rambler Mine”. The tunnel is located 35 feet from an accessible road. Great coloring exists through the cuts in the hard rock. This adit is in great shape, has clean workings, 6-7 ft. in height, no shoring or timbering needed. The tunnel goes 100 ft. or so in length towards the other claims. The tunnel is flat, requires no roping, and clearly shows the platinum vein in the cut rock. Initial XRF readings show high numbers in platinum, gold, and silver. Over 45lbs of samples have been collected for further details analysis. We project the cost/time savings of this new claim to be tremendous in terms of time with exposed vein ready for our equipment as well as reduced permitting requirements.

2. Water: As the staking team mapped the area, a couple of ‘nice creeks’ flow through the claims, so water will be available during mining operations.

3. Roads/Access: #71 is 35 ft. from a well paved road. This area is frequented by logging trucks with roads criss-crossing a fair amount of the claims. We can move equipment right up to the tunnel and stage the entrance without need for permitting.

