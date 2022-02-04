3T Pro's Managed IT Services Help Desk Available on Weekends and Holidays

An industry leader in computer support and managed IT services in Dallas has made itself available when most other companies are closed.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accidents and unexpected things happen. That's a fact of life. That's why representatives with 3T Pro are proud to announce today that its Managed IT Services Help Desk is now available on weekends and holidays.

"We are committed to being there for our customers whenever they need us," said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay. "By having our Managed IT Services Help Desk available on the weekends and holidays, our current customers and new customers can count on us when unexpected things happen and when most places are closed – on the weekends and holidays."

3T Pro, a Dallas IT support and consulting firm serving the wider Dallas area since 1992, provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

Tommy reiterated that its dedicated, certified engineers are ready to assist with any issues 24/7/365, including weekends and holidays.

"We assist with both hardware and software needs," Tommy noted before adding, "Using the latest remote tools, our team works quickly to have you up and running. Basic question-and-answer solutions are free. In the event you need detailed resolution, we bill in 15-minute increments to be respectful of your IT budget and advise you of cost impacts before we start."

For more information, please visit 3tpro.com/about-3t-pro and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

###

About 3T Pro

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. We offer hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and much more.

Contact Details:

100 N Central Expy #1000

Richardson, TX 75080

United States