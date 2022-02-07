Trade Technologies Opens Dubai Office
Global Leader for Trade Document Solutions Expands to United Arab Emirates
The Middle East is an important region for most of our multinational customers and almost 10% of the USD13 billion of transactions we processed last year flowed through the Middle East.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, announced today the opening of their new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dubai is Trade Technologies’ second office in the Middle East and its seventeenth office worldwide.
— Kirk Lundburg, President and CEO
Trade Technologies’ outsourced trade document services provide exporters with accelerated receipt of international payments under letters of credit and other complex trade payment structures. Trade Technologies’ patented TradeSharp Platform automates the creation and electronic delivery of UCP 600 compliant letter of credit documents to the world’s largest global trade banks, eliminating discrepancies, lowering transaction costs and enhancing reporting for exporters.
Trade Technologies’ Dubai office will be managed by Zeina Ismael, Director of Operations. Zeina has 15 years of experience in Trade Finance across multiple international Trade Banks. Before joining Trade Technologies, she was a Trade Finance Manager at Arab Bank, and responsible for managing and controlling the delivery of all trade finance products efficiently and in line with strategic objectives of the bank. “We are excited to put our experience to work for exporters in UAE and the Middle East to help them streamline their end-to-end transactions and save time and money,” said Zeina Ismael. (Dubai)
“We are thrilled to finally open our second office in the Middle East,” said Kirk Lundburg, President and CEO of Trade Technologies. “The Middle East is an important region for most of our multinational customers and almost 10% of the USD13 billion of transactions we processed last year flowed through the Middle East.”
Trade Technologies has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dubai, Foshan, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stuttgart.
About Trade Technologies
Founded in 1999, Trade Technologies (www.tradetechnologies.com) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training and consulting.
The Company’s web-based TradeSharp Platform and outsourced trade document services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process over USD13 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 66 examination offices of 24 banks in 13 countries.
Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the TradeSharp software platform and process.
