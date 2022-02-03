COVID-19 Daily Update 2-3-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 3, 2022, there are currently 11,057 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,829 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Mason County, a 41-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 62-year old male from Mason County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old male from Hardy County, a 61-year old female from Mingo County, a 62-year old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year old male from Wyoming County, and a 79-year old female from Wood County. These deaths range from December 2021 through January 2022.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is life-saving and available to all West Virginians ages five and older, and the booster shot is available to those twelve and older,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please make the decision to protect yourself and your family.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (126), Berkeley (429), Boone (183), Braxton (39), Brooke (73), Cabell (692), Calhoun (75), Clay (39), Doddridge (45), Fayette (532), Gilmer (45), Grant (67), Greenbrier (311), Hampshire (127), Hancock (99), Hardy (72), Harrison (386), Jackson (65), Jefferson (211), Kanawha (1,130), Lewis (82), Lincoln (152), Logan (266), Marion (312), Marshall (154), Mason (235), McDowell (209), Mercer (469), Mineral (173), Mingo (179), Monongalia (508), Monroe (129), Morgan (52), Nicholas (194), Ohio (169), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (45), Preston (154), Putnam (452), Raleigh (659), Randolph (162), Ritchie (59), Roane (71), Summers (101), Taylor (107), Tucker (26), Tyler (39), Upshur (141), Wayne (216), Webster (55), Wetzel (83), Wirt (22), Wood (381), Wyoming (185). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mason, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

7:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

Berkeley County

8:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Fayette County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Gilmer County

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)

Greenbrier County

9:30 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

​Hardy County

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jackson County

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mason County

8:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)

Mingo County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Avenue, Chattaroy, WV

Monongalia County

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Pendleton County

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Putnam County Emergency Services, 100 Emergency Lane, Winfield, WV

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County

7:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Please check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

for any last minute cancellations.